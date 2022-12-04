AEW star Tony Nese recently appeared on the company’s Unrestricted podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the Premiere Athlete sharing details about his fitness training experience, and how he got into fitness training at a really young age. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Reveals how he got interested in fitness training:

My oldest brother was always big into fitness. He subscribed to Muscle and Fitness. He was always going to the gym with his friends, working out and everything. I looked up to both my brothers. On top of that, joining a wrestling school and realizing… oh man, I’m a tiny little squirt. I’m not going to grow “up” that much anymore, so I need to look the part. That was just always my thing. I’m lean, I always had definition, but I was a skinny kid who could see his muscles because he was skinny. So for me it was about learning how to put on size.

Details how he became a certified trainer:

I got big into reading a lot of bodybuilding magazines. I read Arnold [Schwarzenegger]’s book, the Encyclopedia of Bodybuilding. I’ve read that at least four or five times now. It just became my second passion, another part of my life. I would train every day. I ate, ate, ate every day. So much calories. I started learning more and more of what my body should be doing, which was just eat, eat, eat. Don’t worry about what you’re eating, just put on the size. It just snowballed into more and more passion. I learned more about it to the point where I said I should go study and become a trainer myself. I took classes and got my certification and started becoming a trainer. I worked as a trainer most of my independent career until I got signed and I had put that job aside for a while.

