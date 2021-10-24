Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT opened with a first round matchup in the AEW world title eliminator tournament.

Sitting front row for the matchup was former WWE star Tony Nese, who the AEW commentary team not only acknowledged, but referred to as one of the hottest free agents in the industry. The official AEW Twitter account later repeated the phrase and shared a close up of Nese.

One of the hot free agents in pro wrestling @TonyNese taking in the action tonight – Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/WXUarU5iof — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2021

Nese was released from WWE back in June of this year.