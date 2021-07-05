Former NXT cruiserweight champion Tony Nese recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his release from WWE, and where he sees himself landing once his non-compete clause ends, naming IMPACT as a potential landing spot. Highlights are below.

Thinks he would be a perfect fit in IMPACT:

I feel like I’d fit in (IMPACT) perfectly. I feel like I’d fit in a lot of places perfectly. My options are out there and I have a lot of discussions to make. I’m not saying anything. Right now, my goal is to wrestle the people I haven’t had a chance to wrestle. I have to brush up on my independent wrestling. I have a lot of friends in AEW like Alex Reynolds and John Silver. Me and Alex have wrestled like 110 or 120 times. I’d love to add a couple more to that.

Who in AEW he’d like to face:

Kenny Omega, I wrestled him on an independent show. It was a small show and he was on a long tour and just like ‘let me get through this without getting hurt.’ Matt Sydal, I’ve never worked with him and would love to mix it up with him. I wouldn’t mind smacking MJF around.

