Don’t expect to hear the voice of Tony Schiavone at the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event.

During the latest installment of his What Happened When podcast, the legendary pro wrestling commentator confirmed he will not be attending the upcoming NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on January 5.

“Of course, we’re sending some people to Japan,” Schiavone said. “I’m not going to go there, I’m not going to Japan.”

Schiavone continued, “Although I wouldn’t mind because I went to Japan back in 1991 for the big show in the [Tokyo] Dome, and that was a great trip. I had a great time in Japan when I went there, I loved it. It’s not my decision. I’m either booked, or I’m not, and I’m not booked to go there. It’s a little bit easier for AEW to afford a ticket for me to Dayton, Ohio, than it is to going to Tokyo, Japan. It’s a little bit different on the money scale.”

