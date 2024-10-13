Tony Schiavone isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

During the uneventful post-show press conference after AEW WrestleDream 2024 on Saturday night, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone was one of the few people who came out and spoke with the media.

Schiavone spoke about AEW’s new deal with WBD, as well as their recently announced agreement with FOX Sports Mexico, and how because of them, he’s got at least another four or five more years in the business.

“We’re very very excited about our renewal with Warner Brothers Discovery and Fox Sports Mexico,” Schiavone stated. “We’re very very excited about that. I’m personally excited that my long-time career is going to continue for at least another four to five years or so. I’m honored to be here.”

