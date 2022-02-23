AEW color-commentator Tony Schiavone recently joined the What Happened When program to discuss the departure of former three-time TNT champion Cody Rhodes from the promotion, and how shocked he was when he first found out the news. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On how shocked he was that Cody left:

Ten, absolutely ten. Cody Rhodes, to me, was one of the faces of AEW, obviously was. As we know, Cody was the one that got me in touch with Tony Khan after you got me in touch with Cody and that’s why I signed. Of course, I’m very close to the family. We took many bus rides together to Jacksonville. I consider he and Brandi friends. We’re a better organization today because of them and I’d like to wish them both the best and thank them for what they’ve done for me.

Says he hopes Cody does well wherever he ends up:

After you get over the shock of it, it’s wrestling, it happens. This is the first one that has left our company, but it’s one of the biggest names that has left our company, that’s why it’s the biggest shock. I’m very surprised. I hope he does well. Most feel he’s going to WWE. I haven’t seen anything with the exception of all these wacky websites that says he is.

