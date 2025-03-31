Jim Cornette recently made some waves in the pro wrestling community after criticizing Adam “Edge” Copeland for “tarnishing his legacy” by going to AEW.

During the latest episode of his What Happened When podcast, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone fired back.

Regarding Cornette’s claims that Cope is tarnishing his legacy by finishing up his career in AEW, Schiavone made it clear that he does not agree.

“If you look at that about legacy, about what it is — his legacy in the WWE is never going to be destroyed,” Schiavone stated. “Listen, Edge and Christian [are] one of the great tag teams of all time.”

Schiavone continued, “And regardless of what he does here, you know? It’s going to be — and not only that, he’s making a great living at north of 50 years old.”

Cope is scheduled to join fellow Rated-FTR teammates Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in an AEW Trios Championship match against reigning title-holders Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and PAC of The Death Riders at the AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view on April 6 in Philadelphia, PA.