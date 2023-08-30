Tony Schiavone talks about AEW’s historic All In event this past Sunday.

The veteran commentator spoke on this topic during a recent edition of his What Happened When podcast. Schiavone says that everything felt like a normal until he actually got into the ring and realized how monumental the occasion was. I got there early, and hung out in our rooms, and then did some work until the show started. Then when I walked out, it was like, ‘Holy shit.’ We talk about, ‘It’s gonna be a big event. Over 80,000 fans.’ But you don’t really get the feeling until you walk out there. It was pretty special,

It was. But backstage, where my job is… I don’t want to downplay how big the event was because my god, and there’s been pictures put out there of me standing in the ring and the fans being so kind and so receptive and even singing my name. That’s what made it special. But to me, it was just another wrestling event. Does that make any sense to you? Backstage, we did the same thing. We went over stuff, we had our own different rooms, we had catering backstage. But then when we walked from backstage into the actual pitch itself, then we realized how monumental this event was. But backstage, where I spent most of my day, it was just like another wrestling show. But then when I walked out, it was unbelievable.

He continues…

Schiavone then states that his entire experience at AEW has been terrific ever since he signed many years.

Yeah, it was surreal. This whole life that I’ve had for, it’ll be five years in August, this whole life that I’ve had with AEW has been surreal. Great fans. Great times, buddy. Now we gotta pick up on that momentum and keep momentum moving forward.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)