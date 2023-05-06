Tony Schiavone loves his job with AEW, especially when they let him say curse words on television.

The commentary veteran spoke on this topic during the latest episode of his What Happened When podcast. To begin, Schiavone explains why he enjoys laughing on AEW television and why he didn’t laugh as much when he was at the desk in WCW.

I didn’t laugh back then because I really took my job seriously. I was so excited that I was doing it that I didn’t want to lose my job. I was really into what I was doing so I didn’t laugh.

One person who Schiavone despises is AEW world champion MJF, who he happily takes verbal jabs at anytime he’s on-screen. Schiavone recently called the Salt of the Earth a prick on television, something he had to get approved by Warner Bros.

The first time I said p***k, I made sure I got it approved by the Warner Bros. people who were there,” revealed the AEW commentator. “It was for a show in Washington.

