Tony Schiavone has weighed in on the extreme violence featured at AEW Full Gear 2026, including one particularly gruesome moment involving Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page.

The November 14 pay-per-view featured several violent encounters, including a Texas Death Match and an Anarchy in the Arena bout. Both matches featured an assortment of weapons and bloody spots that sparked discussion among wrestling fans.

During a recent episode of his What Happened When podcast, Schiavone was asked by co-host Conrad Thompson about the reaction to the violence featured on the show.

“I didn’t see any of the chatter because, as you know, I don’t give a sh*t,” Schiavone said. “I just thought it was f**king nuts. Two men are standing up there, each have a staple gun and are stapling each other.”

One moment that particularly stood out involved Strickland drinking Page’s blood during the Texas Death Match, a callback to their infamous encounter at AEW Full Gear 2023, when Page drank Strickland’s blood.

Schiavone admitted that the spot was difficult to watch, although he doesn’t believe the company should spend too much time worrying about negative reactions.

“Yeah, that was pretty gross, I have to admit,” Schiavone said. “You’re always going to do something that people don’t like. People love to amplify the controversial; that’s what being on social media is all about. I haven’t heard any of it. You just have to move on.”

The Texas Death Match ultimately saw Strickland team with The New Level’s Kofi and Austin Creed to defeat Hangman Page and Brodido’s Bandido and Brody King, capturing the AEW World Trios Championships in the process.