On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW announcer discussed Vince McMahon exploring a sale of WWE. From his past with WCW and TBS, he sent a warning to a TV company potentially buying WWE. His point was that a TV company should try to book wrestling if they buy WWE like Turner did with WCW and that if a TV company buys WWE then they need to leave wrestling people in charge.

“Eric [Bischoff] says ‘Thunder’ was a bad call. ‘Thunder’ was TBS’s call. Nobody wanted ‘Thunder,’ and there again is the rub and there again is the reason I know I’m right on this. Why WCW would’ve never worked.

You cannot have a television company, that knows nothing about running a wrestling company calling the shots. That’s why WCW went down because it was owned by a television company.”

“You can’t just be another cog in the wheel so to speak like we were, can’t be another WCW/Atlanta Braves/[Atlanta] Thrashers/CNN/TBS/TNT like we were. You’ve got to be your own entity.”