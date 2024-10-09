Tony Schiavone believes Darby Allin represents everything that a young man should be.

During a recent edition of his “What Happened When” podcast, the AEW broadcaster lavished praise on the former TNT Champion for his work ethic.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

Tony Schiavone on Darby Allin: “Darby Allin, to me, represents everything that a young man should be. You’ll look at that and say, wait a minute, he paints his face, has tattoos all over, he skateboards, are you saying that’s everything a young man should be? No. I’m saying there’s nobody that tries as hard and puts it all on the line for the promotion more than Darby Allin. Darby Allin has the work ethic that I think everybody should have. I’m telling you, there’s absolutely nobody like him in this business, I’ve never seen it before in my life. I have a lot of time for Darby Allin.”

On wishing more wrestlers had Allin’s work ethic: “I just wish every wrestler, and I’m not s***ting on any wrestler in particular here, I just wish every wrestler had the work ethic, determination, and desire to better himself and our promotion like Darby Allin. He’s absolutely a gem in this company. Any match he does, I absolutely love because one, I know what he’s going to give us is all out balls to the wall, sometimes to the point where I’m concerned something bad is going to happen. Also, because of what type of guy he is and whatever he puts into his work. Darby Allin is special, he really is.”

Allin vs. Brody King will be taking place at this Saturday night’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event.