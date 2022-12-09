On the latest edition of his On Demand Podcast AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke about one of his favorite wrestling matches of all time, and why the bout, which you can see below, has remained with him for all of these years. Highlights are below.

Says his favorite match was Ric Flair & Greg Valentine winning the world tag team titles from Gene & Ole Anderson:

My favorite match attending was at the Greensboro Coliseum in 1978, when Ric Flair and Greg Valentine faced the Andersons [Gene Anderson & Ole Anderson] for the World Tag Team Championship and defeating them that day to become World Tag Team Champions. It was one of those matches that I will never forget. It start out, everyone had a lot of excitement. Back then, everything was kayfabe. We just were all swept up into it. As the match kept building, the fan excitement got more and more.

Recalls watching the matchup with friends:

I remember one of my friends, Tommy, turned to me, a guy who I used to hang out with all the time, turned to me and said, ‘This is the greatest goddamn match I’ve ever seen,’ and I said, ‘Hell yeah, and we are going drink beer on the way home.’ Just a bunch of rednecks going to a wrestling match. That just stuck with me forever as one of my favorite matches.

