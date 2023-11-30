Tony Schiavone gives his thoughts on the Texas Deathmatch from AEW Full Gear.

The match between Swerve Strickland and Adam Page has been the talk of the town due to its brutality and amount of blood. On the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast Schiavone praised both performers for telling a visceral story while remaining as safe as they possibly could have.

I was blown away by it. Especially to me, what made it incredible, and there were a lot of things that made it incredible, to me the use of the cinderblocks was like, ‘What the fuck are they doing?’ I always look at these things, and the first thing I think about is the safety of these guys, and what they’re putting their bodies through. They’re all gonna pay for this eventually, but the things they will do to entertain the fans just never ceases to amaze me. Tip of the cap to both those kids for doing that and going to those heights,” Schiavone said.

Schiavone then calls Swerve one of the most valuable signings in AEW’s history.

I really thought the angle with Swerve going to Hangman’s house was pretty stiff. I went, ‘Woah, that’s heavy. That is really freaking heavy.’ But it made for some good anger for Hangman. It made for a great match. It was a cool angle. You’re right about Swerve. I told him, I said, ‘That’s a candidate for Match of the Year right there.’ He’s a hell of a performer, that kid is, he really is. We talk about the big-name signings that we’ve had, but Swerve is a big signing that really has proven to be very valuable.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)