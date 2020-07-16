Tony Schiavone Not At Fight for the Fallen Broadcast, Reportedly Didn’t Get COVID-19 Test Results Back In Time

AEW senior advisor and head commentator Jim Ross announced on tonight’s Fight for the Fallen broadcast that their colleague Tony Schiavone didn’t get his COVID-19 results back in time, which is why he missed tonight’s show. Schiavone would be replaced by Taz, who regularly appears on AEW DARK.

It should be noted that Schiavone was not exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, just had slow results on his test so AEW pulled him just to be safe. He’s still set to host the Fight for the Fallen post-show on all AEW social medial platforms.