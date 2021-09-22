During the latest edition of the “What Happened When” podcast AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke about the promotion’s newest signee, Bryan Danielson, and what a brilliant mind he is for the wrestling business. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls Danielson a brilliant mind for the wrestling business:

“I’ve had a chance to spend some time with Bryan Danielson. Man, what a brilliant guy as far as the business is concerned. I love the fact that he has a very strong independent wrestling background. I think it gives independent guys and girls something to strive for. You can be a big star on the independent circuit and you can still make it big.”

How Danielson put over the fresh indie talent that made AEW what it is:

“Even when he made his appearance in Chicago, after we went off the air, I don’t know if this ever aired on social media or not, but he talked about the guys and the girls in the back, and the people who had busted their ass on the independent circuit.”

