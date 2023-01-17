On the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke about working alongside the great Tully Blanchard in AEW, which was a reunion from both men’s days in WCW. Check out what Schiavone had to say about the former Four Horseman and FTR manager in the highlights below.

Says he loved getting to work with Tully Blanchard again in AEW:

It was fun for me being able to work with him again. I really enjoyed it, and I’ve always enjoyed working with Tully. He was, as we have seen, as we have been watching over the years here on ‘What Happened When’, he was a great talent. I get it. I get that some people want people to remember them as they used to be and not as they are now.

Says Blanchard has an important job working at a prison:

Also, he’s got a very important job, working in a prison, working with inmates, trying to get their live back on track. Kudos to him for that. So I get it, and I wish him the best. It was great being able to work with him.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)