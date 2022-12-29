On the latest episode of his podcast, Tony Schiavone, who turned 65 in November, talked about his career in AEW.

He hinted that his time as an AEW commentator is possibly winding down soon during his podcast:

“I’m actually, to be honest with you, I think I’m really getting too old for this sh*t, I really am. No, I do, I really think I am getting too old for it. I think what’s in my future is just maybe podcasting and, I don’t know, playing video games.” “I ain’t got many more years left in this business. I don’t have, oh, it’s a young man’s business, and at the age of 65, I realized it. It’s a young man’s business. The day I turned 40, I needed glasses that day. The day I turned 65, I just woke up tired and I’ve been tired ever since then. I’m telling you, I’ve been tired … I just think that life is on the way downhill right now.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc