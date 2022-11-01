On the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast company commentator and show host Tony Schiavone spoke about his son, Matt Schiavone, getting hired by AEW as a producer, adding that he will be working under Sonjay Dutt. Full highlights can be found below.

How AEW just hired his son Matt:

We have just hired a brand new producer to help us backstage. It’s a producer who’s had fifteen years of network TV experience, really knows what he’s doing. I really wrestled with him wanting to come work for us. It’s my son, Matt, who will start as a producer in Jacksonville.

Says Matt will be working under Sonjay Dutt:

And as this thing airs, it’s already happened. He had such a good job. But he, just like us, loves pro wrestling and wanted to do it. I went, ‘Matt, are you sure? ‘Cause, it’s freakin’ crazy back there!’ And Tony said, ‘Well I’m not going to have him work under you.’ And I said ‘Good.’ He’s going to work under Sonjay [Dutt]. So anyway, I’m very proud of him.

