Tony Schiavone is hoping to play a small role in helping Steven Borden establish himself in the wrestling business.

Earlier this month, Schiavone gave a nod to his famous Sting introduction when Borden appeared on AEW Dynamite, exclaiming, “It’s Steven!” The call received plenty of positive reactions from fans on social media.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast (full episode below), Schiavone explained that the line was a spur-of-the-moment decision and admitted he initially wondered whether he should do it.

“I was thinking, ‘Should I really do this?’ It’s one of those snap decisions that you make and I didn’t want to disparage his dad. I don’t think I ever could because I’ve been tied to his career,” Schiavone said. “But, I thought it was the right thing to do because the kid is trying to make his way in the business.”

Schiavone went on to praise Borden’s potential, noting both his athletic background and the similarities he sees — and hears — between Steven and his father.

“He looks good. Hell, when he talks, he sounds exactly like his dad. He’s such a great athlete. Oddly enough, because I worked for the Georgia Bulldogs for many years, I saw Steven Borden play football at the University Of Kentucky.”

Schiavone said he ultimately decided to go with his instincts when Borden appeared.

“When he comes out, it’s one of those snap decisions, should I do it or shouldn’t. I thought, what the hell and I did it. I don’t know, maybe Tony will make me do it now every time, I’m not sure.”

Schiavone was also asked about potentially being able to help Borden as he begins carving out his own career in wrestling. Given his longtime relationship with Sting, Schiavone said the significance isn’t lost on him.

“Oh yeah, that’s not lost on me at all. I have so much respect for his dad, not only as a performer but as a friend and a human being,” Schiavone said. “Sting is one of the great men in this business, anyone that has been in this business will tell you that.”

Schiavone added that he believes Borden has a bright future ahead of him.

“That’s not lost on me. It’s not only that, I’m very proud that I can maybe help his career because I think there’s a very good career ahead of Steven Borden, I really do.”