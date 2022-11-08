On the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast fans were treated to a Q&A with AEW commentator Tony Schiavone, who spoke on a number of rasslin-related topics, including his thoughts on the promotion hiring Renee Paquette, her first job with a wrestling company since her departure from WWE. Highlights can be found below.

His thoughts on Paquette:

“She’s wonderful. She’s such a pro, she is so good on camera, at what she does and it prevents me from running backstage 100 times now, too. I’m just really, really thrilled about us having her, and hopefully we use her more.”

Calls Paquette one of the best hires in AEW in quite some time:

“She looks so great on camera. She’s so cool, one of our best hires in a long long time, she really is.”

