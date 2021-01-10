During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Tony Schiavone spoke on the financial struggles he endured prior to working for AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

In 2015, the end of 2015, I had lost my job with the radio station, WSB. And I’d been working as their sports director and then working as an editor on their website for a number of years — actually for 13 years. I lost that job, my contract was not renewed. They wanted to cut back. And so in December 2015, I was thrown out, basically. No job and no health insurance. For someone in their fifties, that’s [a] pretty scary thing. So, I still worked for the University of Georgia doing, on their football broadcast, on their basketball broadcast. I still had a job with the Braves’ AAA team. So I did have work, but I didn’t have enough to really supplement my income and pay the house here.

So I got the family together and said, ‘I’m going to sell the house guys. I don’t think I can afford this.’ So, hung in there. And 2016 was a terrible year financially, for the Schiavone family. I started working at Starbucks, for a number of reasons. Number one, I needed the job and was looking for health insurance which they offered. And number two, I really like Starbucks. I like the people, and I discovered by working in there that I was right, it was a great place to work … I really, it was a great year and a half of working there.