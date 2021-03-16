AEW announcer Tony Schiavone took to Twitter this afternoon to respond to feedback on the AEW “Dark: Elevation” appearance by President & CEO Tony Khan this week.

Monday’s Elevation premiere saw Khan confront AEW World Champion Kenny Omega following an attack and challenge to Matt Sydal. Khan yelled at Omega and went on to announce Sydal vs. Omega in a non-title match on next week’s Dynamite episode, with Sydal earning a title shot if he can win that match.

Schiavone noted that Khan never wants to take up TV time.

“I know @TonyKhan very well. He never wants to take up TV time with an appearance, but needed to deliver a message tonight on #Elevation to an out-of-control Kenny Omega. He’s never done that on Dynamite and never intends to, but tonight he was the only one that could do it. @AEW,” Schiavone wrote.

This was Khan’s third AEW TV appearance. He appeared on the December 2 edition of Dynamite, and then again on the Brodie Lee Tribute Special to present Brodie Lee Jr. with the TNT Title.

You can see Schiavone’s full tweet below, along with video from Elevation:

I know @TonyKhan very well. He never wants to take up TV time with an appearance, but needed to deliver a message tonight on #Elevation to an out-of-control Kenny Omega. He’s never done that on Dynamite and never intends to, but tonight he was the only one that could do it. @AEW — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) March 16, 2021

#AEW GM @TonyKhan on the premiere episode of #AEWDarkElevation announced 9 days from tonight, LIVE on #AEWDynamite Wed, 3/24 #MattSydal will face AEW Champ @KennyOmegamanX in an AEW World Title Eliminator match! If Sydal wins he earns an AEW Title match – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/E7npFiPldK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.