Tony Schiavone spoke about his role with AEW Rampage on AEW Unrestricted.

Excalibur, Taz, Ricky Starks, and Chris Jericho are used as the commentators while Mark Henry does the main event interviews.

“One of the things about Rampage, what it’s done to my life, is because I do work behind the scenes on Rampage and am starting to do more pre-tapes, but when I’m not doing a pre-tape, I will try to get on a headset and talk to Ricky Starks and remind the announcers of some of the storylines. I feel kind of odd doing that because I know Excalibur knows. He’s always like, ‘I appreciate you reminding me.’ Then, because of my work, when I get home on Thursday, later that afternoon, I get the screener and I watch it again through the screener and make notes of shots that should be cleaned up or things the announcers may have said that should be pulled out. That pretty much encompasses my Thursday. Instead of laying around with the dog, I’ve got work to get Rampage ready. When it airs on Friday night, I click it in and walk away. Lois will say, ‘isn’t your show on?’ ‘I’ve seen it twice my dear. I just want to make sure it’s on.”

H/T to Fightful for the transcript