AEW color-commentator Tony Schiavone took to Twitter earlier today to comment on superstar tag team the Young Bucks’ new biography, which is set to hit stores this November. Schiavone writes, “Currently reading an advance copy of the @youngbucks new book “Killing the Business: from Backyards to the Big Leagues”. Great stuff, great read! Get yours at http://youngbucksbook.com.”

Currently reading an advance copy of the @youngbucks new book “Killing the Business: from Backyards to the Big Leagues”. Great stuff, great read! Get yours at https://t.co/cwP2ysmyEf pic.twitter.com/NwvYtbmd6f — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) September 22, 2020

This week’s episode of AEW DARK is now available on Youtube. New women’s division star Serena Deeb is set to compete, as well as the Dark Order, The Lucha Bros, Eddie Kingston, and a Ricky Starks vs. Christopher Daniels headliner. Watch below.