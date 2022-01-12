Tony Schiavone has signed a new contract with AEW.

Schiavone announced on the latest episode of his “What Happened When” podcast that a two-year contract extension has been picked up by AEW, according to PWInsider. This will keep him with the company through mid-2024.

AEW originally announced on August 26, 2019 that they had signed Schiavone to a full-time, two-year contract to work as a commentator and Senior Producer for AEW events.

Schiavone signed the contract extension at a time when several of the original AEW deals are coming up for renewal, or will expire.

