During an installment of the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone shared a story of the mistreatment of Leisha Murphy, a former WWE employee, by The Ultimate Warrior.

The AEW announcer recalled she left WWE where she was working in Coliseum Videos in Connecticut to be Warrior’s personal assistant.

“Leisha worked as my assistant in Coliseum Videos, and Leisha left the WWE to take a job to be Jim Hellwig’s personal assistant. I told her, ‘You know, he’s been known as kind of an at times irrational guy, an explosive guy.’ And she was going to pull up all of her stakes and go to Arizona to be in charge of him. And I told her, I said, ‘Leisha, you’re making a big mistake. You should stay where you are. Stay in Connecticut.’ She didn’t listen to me. She packed up all of her stuff, put it in a moving van, and got to Arizona. And as soon as she got there, he fired her. So, she called me and was crying. And sobbing. ‘What is she going to do? She doesn’t have a job. She’s out in Arizona. She has no money to get back,’ I offered to send her some money. And to be honest with you, I don’t know what happened to Leisha Murphy after that.”

(H/T to TJWrestling.net for the quotes)