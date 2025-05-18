Tony Schiavone owes a lot to Jim Ross.

And he’ll be the first to tell you.

On Saturday evening, The AEW commentator surfaced on social media to share a statement reacting to the news earlier this week regarding Jim Ross’ cancer diagnosis.

“JR is my mentor,” Schiavone wrote via X. “Since we first worked together in 1987, he has taught me about being confident, about maintaining my excitement and how to communicate my love of pro wrestling to the viewers.”

Schiavone continued, “We are all praying for you, Jim! You are the greatest pro wrestling announcer ever.”