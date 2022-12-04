On the latest edition of his “What Happened When” program AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke about the injury sustained by Adam Page in his matchup against Jon Moxley over a month ago, where the Hangman went down with a concussion and was taken away in a gurney. Page has since returned to AEW and is back feuding with Moxley on television.

Schiavone reveals how he reacted to Page’s injury in the moment. Check out what he had to say on the subject below.

Says he wasn’t sure how seriously Page was hurt when the injury first occurred:

Someone [backstage] got in touch with me and says ‘is he seriously hurt?’ and I didn’t know, because, by the time I got to the back, they had already take him to the hospital.

How he knew it was not a neck injury:

But my original thought was ‘it’s not the neck’ because had it been the neck, they would’ve taken a long time to move him. They pretty much checked him out, put him on a gurney, and moved him quicker than they would’ve moved him had he had a neck injury. So, I knew it wasn’t a neck injury.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)