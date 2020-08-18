Tony Schiavone Says AEW Saved Him On A Financial Level, Gives Details Of His Current Deal

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke with Ron Funches on Gettin Better to talk about his current contract with AEW, where he thanks the company for saving him on a financial level during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, my life is great. I can’t imagine, had I not signed with AEW, what my life would be like right now because I wouldn’t have baseball, I would have to wait until football started to get some sort of revenue stream. It’s saved me on a financial level, but also rekindled my love of professional wrestling that I never thought I would get back again, but it has. I started with them in September of 2019, I signed a three-year deal, which can go up to five years, with two more years added on to that. We signed an extension with WarnerMedia, and we’re gonna be on another four years.

For the last few weeks Schiavone has replaced Excalibur on AEW’s youtube series DARK, as well as being the third-man on the Dynamite booth. Check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)