Tony Schiavone Says AEW Saved Him On A Financial Level, Gives Details Of His Current Deal

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke with Ron Funches on Gettin Better to talk about his current contract with AEW, where he thanks the company for saving him on a financial level during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Right now, my life is great. I can’t imagine, had I not signed with AEW, what my life would be like right now because I wouldn’t have baseball, I would have to wait until football started to get some sort of revenue stream. It’s saved me on a financial level, but also rekindled my love of professional wrestling that I never thought I would get back again, but it has. I started with them in September of 2019, I signed a three-year deal, which can go up to five years, with two more years added on to that. We signed an extension with WarnerMedia, and we’re gonna be on another four years.
For the last few weeks Schiavone has replaced Excalibur on AEW’s youtube series DARK, as well as being the third-man on the Dynamite booth. Check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)
- WWE Monday Night RAW Results 8/17/2020
- Mickie James and Nick Aldis Comment After Losing RAW Return Match By Count Out, Mickie Talks Legacy and Why She Came Back
- Triple H on Why The Velveteen Dream Was Off WWE NXT TV, WWE’s Investigation Into Allegations
- CM Punk Tweets Jokes on RETRIBUTION, References WWE ThunderDome
- Changes and Notes for the WWE SummerSlam Card
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Peyton Royce Shares Photos Ahead Of Fitness Competition, Billie Kaye and Shawn Spears Show Support
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week