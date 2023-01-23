AEW star commentator Tony Schiavone recently participated in a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, where the longtime veteran answered a number of industry-related questions. Check out highlights from his chat below.

Believes AEW will be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2023:

We’re [AEW] gonna go back there (Queens, New York). That’s where we had Grand Slam at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and we’ll be going back there I think for another year coming up. Haven’t seen it on the schedule yet but I’m sure there’s plans to do it. It’s been a good venue for us, it has.

Jokes about his skill of making bad matches sound exciting:

I have a gene that not many people know of that causes me to even try to make sh*tty matches sound exciting (Schiavone laughed) … The hallmark of my work was 2000 WCW, I can tell you that.

