AEW commentator and new Senior Producer and Special Advisor to Talent Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the What Happened When podcast to discuss his new role with the company, as well as give his thoughts on all the chatter going around that there are issues backstage within AEW. Check out Schiavone’s full thoughts on the subject below.

How he’s enjoying his new role:

“(I) enjoy my job, enjoy my new responsibilities with the company. They are challenging, but those are challenges that I readily accepted when I took the job. I’m seeing a whole new part of wrestling and wrestlers that I didn’t see before.”

Says things are not as bad as people think:

“There are some challenges, as you know, and of course the internet is going crazy about this or that. I’m not going to get into it because…I’m going to say this right now, things are not as bad as bullshit people on the internet would say. Not even close to it. We’ve got some things in place now that I think are going to make us better than ever.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)