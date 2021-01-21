Following last night’s AEW Dynamite on TNT commentator Tony Schiavone hosted his post-Dynamite program on Youtube, where he was joined by stars Britt Baker and Jungle Boy. At one point Schiavone would be asked if President Tony Khan would be interested in purchasing IMPACT Wrestling, who is currently feuding with AEW on weekly television.

“No,” said Schiavone.

He would later joke that Khan could invest his time and his money in much more fruitful ventures.

He says, “He’ll possibly use those S&H Green Stamps that were so popular in the 60s…Actually, I think he’s going to invest in a 1957 Chevrolet Coupe, which will bring him more money [than buying Impact].”

