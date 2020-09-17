In the latest episode of AEW’s Post-Show, Tony Schiavone talked about how WWE tried hiring him before AEW could get to him. He admits that if Vince McMahon had called him one year prior to being hired by AEW, he would have definitely gone with WWE. (19:30)
“I was getting jacked around by the WWE HR department. Had Bruce [Prichard] or Vince [McMahon] contacted me before all of this happened, I would have gone to work for them. I kind of wanted to get back into wrestling, and I kind of wanted to get back in because of our podcast. (23:00)
He recalls that they made an offer, but couldn’t tell him what the position was. They were just trying to steal him from AEW before he could sign with Tony Khan’s new promotion.
“They were very sketchy about it. We want you to come work here. Just come work here, that was it. We need more people here with a strong wrestling background. ‘Well what would I do?’ ‘Well, you would just work with us.’ There was never a position. I think Bruce was shooting with me when he said he didn’t know [what position]. It was very apparent what they were trying to do. I don’t blame Bruce for it. They wanted me so AEW couldn’t get me, and they would have run me right out of the door right behind Eric Bischoff. I know what Vince was thinking. (40:42)