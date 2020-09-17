In the latest episode of AEW’s Post-Show, Tony Schiavone talked about how WWE tried hiring him before AEW could get to him. He admits that if Vince McMahon had called him one year prior to being hired by AEW, he would have definitely gone with WWE. (19:30)

“I was getting jacked around by the WWE HR department. Had Bruce [Prichard] or Vince [McMahon] contacted me before all of this happened, I would have gone to work for them. I kind of wanted to get back into wrestling, and I kind of wanted to get back in because of our podcast. (23:00)

He recalls that they made an offer, but couldn’t tell him what the position was. They were just trying to steal him from AEW before he could sign with Tony Khan’s new promotion.