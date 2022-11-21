On the latest edition of his “What Happened When” podcast AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke about his love of top company superstar Eddie Kingston, how the Mad King has made AEW a better place, and why Kingston is one of his favorite guys he has ever worked with in the industry. Highlights can be found below.

Says he loves Eddie Kingston, and believes AEW is a much better place with him in it:

Eddie Kingston is the best, the absolute best. I’ve told him this before. I just absolutely love Eddie Kingston. I tell him that we are a better company with you in it. He’ll say, ‘Schiavone, stop saying that’, and I’ll say ‘It’s true because you always give us your very best performance.

How Kingston loves to do promos live rather than pre-taped:

He’s another one who loves to do his promos live too instead of pre-tape. Man, I’m so glad I got to know Eddie Kingston. I really am. He is truly, of all the years I’ve done wrestling, one of my favorite guys.

