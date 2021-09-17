Tony Schiavone talked about CM Punk on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted.

Punk beat Darby Allin in his first match at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena. Schiavone believes Allin was elevated as a result of this loss.

“I know there’s a lot of a lot of trolls on here, as they are on social media,” Schiavone stated. “They’re gonna say, ‘CM Punk put Darby over? No he didn’t. CM Punk beat Darby.’ It’s not about wins and losses you freaking dumb asses. It’s about making stars, and CM Punk made Darby an even bigger star, elevated Darby’s career that night. What she’s talking about, and I wholeheartedly agree that, these veterans and known stars coming in working with our younger talent is making everybody better. It’s not wins or losses anymore.”

“We saw Sting doing the same thing,” Edwards noted. “He came in, immediately started associating himself with Darby, and the running joke is that he’s Darby’s dad. That’s intentional, right? That’s building Darby as as a legitimate future contender.”