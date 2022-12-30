On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, the AEW announcer discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Schiavone discussed the differences between AEW and WWE regarding production. He previously worked in WWE in 1989 and 1990

“It’s an unbelievable production that they continue each and every year,” he said. “With the exception of the pandemic, of course, but [they] continue each and every year to top themselves with the presentation.” “On a regular television show, the entrance has become so spectacular with the WWE that it’s almost like the entrance is better than the match sometimes,” he said. “And I don’t think it should be. Now the exception is WrestleMania because this is WrestleMania – they do some great camerawork.”

