Tony Schiavone answered some questions sent in by fans on AdFreeShows.com.

During it, the AEW announcer was asked whether the promotion needs a streaming service. This was something that AEW President Tony Khan has talked about wanting to do for fans to be able to watch previous TV and PPV events.

“Yes I do. I think we’re going to see a streaming service. This is my thought. I don’t know anything for sure. Just by talking to people, I think there’s going to be a streaming service by the end of 2022. I do know that there were people in Warner Media that I knew, that I still know, that have nothing to do with AEW that told me, ‘You know that AEW is going to be part of HBO Max.’

I remember asking somebody in the front office, not Tony (Khan), ‘Are we going to be on HBO Max?’ They said, ‘Yeah, until they want to come up with a lot more money.’ I think we’re going to end up getting our own streaming service. I’m just trying to fill in all the blanks here from what I’ve heard. It’s not really on Tony’s radar right now, but I’m sure there are people in the office that are working that out for him.”