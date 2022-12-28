During a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com, Tony Schiavone gave his thoughts on the feud between Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair as the legendary wrestler has ripped Bischoff several times for what happened many years ago in WCW.

Bischoff recently stated that he wanted to put an end to the bickering, and he is not sure why Flair is mad at him. Schiavone believes both of them are working:

“First of all, you got to keep in mind that both Bischoff and Flair are full of sh*t. Believe me. So when you bring that into the equation and you sit there and you listen to two people, you look at them and you listen to them going back and forth and you think, ‘Both these guys are full of sh*t. I ought to make my own decisions.’”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co