On the latest edition of “What Happened When” on AdFreeShows.com AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke about rapper Action Bronson’s performance at Grand Slam Rampage, stating that he thought Bronson excelled quite well inside the squared circle. He also gives his thoughts on Luigi Primo and his Pizza gimmick, comparing it to The Acclaim and their “Scissor Me Daddy” chant. Highlights are below.

What he thought about Action Bronson’s performance:

“Hell of a guy. Cool as f**k. If you go back and watch that match, for a guy who’s never wrestled, I thought he was great in the ring. He didn’t try to do things that he couldn’t do, so I was very happy with that match. Sometimes you get these celebrities and you get them involved in the match and you go, eh, but that was good. I thought that match came across very well.”

On Luigi Primo:

“I love it. I think there’s room for that in wrestling. That is how you get over. How do you think The Acclaimed went from being just another of one our mid-range tag teams to now the world tag team champions and fans buying into their sh*t because of ‘scissor me daddy.’ As we’re recording this, last night on Rampage, the fans were singing to them, ‘Scissor me daddy’, or whatever it was. It was spectacular. A lot of people don’t understand.”

