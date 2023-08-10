Tony Schiavone comments on his latest attempt at doing play-by-play for AEW.

The longtime veteran and Paul Wight called the action for the Parking Lot Brawl matchup between the Blackpool Combat Club and the Best Friends from the August 4th edition of Rampage. During the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast Schiavone expressed how much he enjoyed commentating on the brawl, revealing that he had talked with Tony Khan about doing something like that.

I was really thrilled that I was able to call a match and be able to call the parking lot match because I’d talked to Tony about me doing some play-by-play again. I said I’d like to give it a shot, and then he let me do that. He and I worked together on it. The only thing I was really happy about my work was, like most people in broadcasting, I’m very critical of my own work. I just was glad my voice held out. I was thrilled about that. My voice made it the entire way. I didn’t think it would. But I was happy about that.

Schiavone says that his previous week was a very hectic travel week.

Let me start on Wednesday in Tampa, when we did Dynamite. Then I had to go to Jacksonville on Thursday to do the parking lot match. So we did that on Thursday. We stayed so late doing the parking lot match that I didn’t go to bed at all. I just went basically right back to the hotel and packaged my bags and flew to Detroit. Did an autograph signing, and it was really good. I had a great time. Then the next morning, got up early and flew to Atlanta. Picked up my car and drove to [the arena] for the event that night, Collision.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)