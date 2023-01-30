No big surprise, but Tony Schiavone is a huge William Regal fan.

The AEW commentator spoke about the Gentleman Villain on the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast, where he called Regal an asset to any company that is lucky enough to have him. Check out his full thoughts in the highlights below.

Says Regal extremely valuable to any company:

Regal is one of the more valuable people you can have. He was us for a time, and he really, really spent a lot of time before shows, even starting earlier in the day, working with the young talent. Not only going in the ring and showing them things, but talking to them. As you know if you listened to his podcasts, William Regal knows how to talk. Boy does he ever. I don’t think he’s a blabbermouth who talks too much, but he talks a lot.

