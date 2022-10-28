Matt Schiavone is now working as an AEW Producer.

AEW Senior Producer and commentator Tony Schiavone revealed on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast that AEW has hired his son Matt to work as a producer.

Matt, seen in the GIF below, started working with AEW at last week’s Rampage tapings from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

Matt’s LinkedIn page notes that he has worked as a FOX News producer in New York City since February 2013. He originally worked for FOX from December 2008 – June 2012, but returned in February 2013. Matt also worked as a Starrcast producer from May 2019 – October 2022, worked as an Associate Producer for the MLB Network from June 2012 – February 2013, and worked for the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network from August – December 2006, which is where his father also worked.

Tony has four sons, and one, named Chris, was attacked by QT Marshall during a segment on AEW Dynamite in August 2021.

Going through some of my old things at my parents and found these—thought they were cool. #WCW #TNTMondayNitro pic.twitter.com/uebXyjaugO — SonofaSchiavone (@SonofaSchiavone) December 22, 2021

When your WIFE asks if you want to watch #WWEBacklash tonight pic.twitter.com/NB8chsH3Kz — SonofaSchiavone (@SonofaSchiavone) May 16, 2021

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.