AEW has announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT that Big Swole will be taking on Doctor Britt Baker on the Buy-In of Saturday’s ALL OUT pay per view. Baker attacked Swole with her crutch, then applied her signature lock-jaw submission in what was her first action since suffering an injury months ago. The bout has since been declared a “tooth and nail” match.

IT'S OFFICIAL!@RealBrittBaker & @SwoleWorld will FINALLY clash in a TOOTH & NAIL MATCH at All Out! Order All Out live NOW via @DIRECTV, @FiteTV, @brlive & and all other major PPV providers. pic.twitter.com/XNKdPk52KW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 3, 2020

UPDATED CARD FOR ALL OUT:

-Jon Moxley versus MJF for the AEW championship (Moxley cannot use the Paradigm Shift)

-Hikaru Shida versus Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s championship

-Matt Hardy versus Sammy Guevara Broken Rules Match

-FTR versus Kenny Omega/Hangman Page for the AEW tag team championship

-Chris Jericho versus Orange Cassidy Mimosa Mayhem Match

-Dark Order versus Matt Cardona/Dustin Rhodes/QT Marshall/Scorpio Sky

-Casino Battle Royal where the winner gets a future AEW title opportunity

-The Young Bucks versus Jurassic Express

-Britt Baker versus Big Swole in a Tooth and Nail match on the Buy In Preshow