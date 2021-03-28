Impact Wrestling has released their top ten World Title matches of all time, which were voted on by the fans. You can check out the results below:

10. Bobby Roode (c) vs. James Storm (Steel Cage match – Lockdown 2012)

9. Sami Callihan (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard (Hard to Kill 2020)

8. Rich Swann (c) vs. Moose (TNA Champion) (Sacrifice 2021)

7. Jeff Jarrett (c) vs. Christian Cage (Against All Odds 2006)

6. Drew Galloway (c) vs. Bobby Lashley (Slammiversary 2016)

5. Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. Christian Cage vs. Chris Harris (King of the Mountain match – Slammiversary 2007)

4. Kurt Angle (c) vs. Sting (Bound for Glory 2007)

3. AJ Styles (c) vs. Kurt Angle (Impact Wrestling – January 4, 2010)

2. Kurt Angle (c) vs. Samoa Joe (Lockdown 2008)

1. AJ Styles (c) vs. Christopher Daniels vs. Samoa Joe (Turning Point 2009)

You can click here to watch the matches listed.