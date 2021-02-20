WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Tamina and Natalya teaming up, Apollo Crews’ attack on Big E, Nakamura’s big victory, the show ending brawl, and more.

WWE has also released a video tribute to the great Nelson Mandela in celebration of Black History Month. Watch below as Big E, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, and Drew McIntyre all speak of the legacy of the revolutionary Mandela, who served as the President of South Africa from 1994-1999.