As All Elite Wrestling barrels toward its annual year-end spectacular, Worlds End in late December, several compelling storylines are reaching a fever pitch. The pay-per-view event has become a cornerstone of AEW’s calendar, traditionally featuring the Continental Classic finals alongside high-stakes championship matches and shocking returns. This year’s edition promises to deliver intense drama across multiple feuds that have been building for months.

The AEW World Championship Four-Way Showdown

The main event scene centers around a volatile four-way match for the AEW World Championship that showcases the promotion’s top talent colliding in spectacular fashion. Jon Moxley, leading the Death Riders faction, defends his title against three determined challengers: “Hangman” Adam Page, Orange Cassidy, and Jay White. Each competitor brings a unique motivation and unfinished business to this explosive encounter.​

The Death Riders have established themselves as a dominant force, with Moxley orchestrating a reign of terror that has kept the championship firmly in his grasp. The four-way format creates an unpredictable dynamic where alliances shift and adversaries become temporary partners in their quest to dethrone the champion. The match represents not just a battle for gold, but a statement about the future direction of AEW’s main event picture heading into the new year.​

Continental Classic Finals Crown a Champion

The prestigious Continental Classic tournament culminates at Worlds End with semifinals and finals matches that determine the AEW Continental Champion. The round-robin format has tested twelve competitors across two leagues over several weeks, with each match adhering to strict Continental Rules: a 20-minute time limit, no interference, and no one allowed at ringside.​

The tournament showcases elite international talent competing under these stringent conditions, creating a pure wrestling showcase. Kyle Fletcher and Ricochet emerged from their respective leagues to face crossover opponents in the semifinals, while the finals pit the two survivors against each other for championship glory. The tournament winner earns both the Continental Championship and significant momentum heading into the next year, making this one of the most prestigious accomplishments in AEW.​

Adam Copeland’s Return and Clash with Moxley

Canadian wrestling legend Adam Copeland makes a dramatic return to AEW following months of injury-related absence, immediately inserting himself into the championship picture. The Toronto native's comeback carries special significance for Canadian wrestling fans, who have long supported his storied career.

Copeland’s confrontation with Moxley sparks immediately after the World Championship match, as he storms the ring alongside FTR to combat the Death Riders’ post-match assault on the defeated challengers. The newly formed “Rated FTR” trio declares their intention to “take everything” from Moxley’s faction, setting up an intense rivalry. Copeland’s presence injects veteran star power and fresh energy into AEW’s upper card, creating dream matchups that fans have anticipated since his arrival in the promotion.​​

The feud represents a clash of philosophies: Copeland’s traditional heroic approach versus Moxley’s anarchic leadership of the Death Riders. Their confrontations have already produced brutal exchanges and heated promos that promise an extended rivalry filled with physicality and emotion.​

Kenny Omega’s Return and Brewing Rivalries

After a year-long absence due to severe diverticulitis that required surgery, Kenny Omega makes his shocking return at Worlds End. “The Cleaner” appears after the Continental Classic finals, confronting longtime rival Kazuchika Okada in a moment that electrifies the crowd and reignites one of professional wrestling’s most celebrated feuds.​​

Omega and Okada’s history spans their legendary New Japan Pro-Wrestling encounters, where they produced multiple match-of-the-year contenders that elevated both performers to legendary status. Their reunion in AEW creates immediate intrigue about potential championship pursuits and whether they can recapture their previous magic. Beyond Okada, Omega’s return opens doors to fresh rivalries with AEW’s expanded roster, including potential conflicts with members of the Don Callis Family and other rising stars.​​

The timing of Omega’s comeback injects uncertainty into multiple storylines, as his presence immediately shifts the landscape of both the singles and tag team divisions. His health remains a storyline consideration, adding drama to whether he can maintain the grueling pace that defined his pre-injury run.​

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for International Gold

The AEW International Championship is on the line when Konosuke Takeshita defends against the imposing Powerhouse Hobbs in a clash of styles and former allies. Takeshita, representing the Don Callis Family, faces his ex-stablemate in a personal grudge match that tests both men’s championship credentials.​​

The bout showcases Takeshita’s technical prowess and striking ability against Hobbs’ raw power and athleticism. Throughout the match, Takeshita methodically targets Hobbs’ knee, creating a strategic weakness he can exploit. Hobbs responds with devastating power moves, including an avalanche powerslam from the ropes, demonstrating why he’s considered one of AEW’s most physically imposing competitors.​​

The championship match carries implications for both wrestlers’ futures, Takeshita seeks to establish himself as a consistent main event player, while Hobbs aims to capture his first major singles championship in AEW. Their confrontation represents the promotion’s investment in building the next generation of championship-level talent capable of carrying storylines into future years.​

These five storylines converge at Worlds End to create a must-see event that closes AEW’s calendar year with championship drama, shocking returns, and the crowning of tournament champions. The pay-per-view sets the stage for the promotion’s trajectory into the new year while delivering the intense action and unexpected moments that define professional wrestling’s biggest events.

