AAA Mega Champion and top company superstar El Hijo del Vikingo released a post on his personal Instagram revealing that he suffered a dislocated elbow at the October 31st event, and will be out of action for about three weeks. The luchadore thanks his teammates, family, and girlfriend for helping him out in this time.

Yesterday at the Tlaxcala show, I suffered a dislocated left elbow, for which I will be out for about 3 weeks, thanks to all my teammates who supported me, my family, my girlfriend, and my brother @octagonjraaa for staying until the end.

Vikingo successfully defended the Mega Championship against Rey Fenix at the recent TripleMania pay-per-view, and is set to defend it once again against Bandido at AAA’s show in December.