According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AAA superstar Laredo Kid is set to make his return to IMPACT.

Kid previously worked for the promotion in 2019, and over the last year has appeared for GCW, MLW, AAA, and AEW. The report did not mention a specific time frame for Kid’s IMPACT dates, but he was not present at the latest tapings, which included matchups all the way through their Homecoming television special.

