Chauffeur Boz recently shared his thoughts on orchestrating the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson at AEW All Out 2021.

While the event was headlined by Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title, it is mainly remembered for the surprise appearances of Cole and Danielson afterward.

Taking to Twitter, Boz discussed how each wrestler had a unique approach to the situation. Cole was more focused on keeping his debut under wraps, while Danielson had a different philosophy about how to handle the surprise.

Pulling this double surprise was amazing. Having both of them in my car on the way to the arena was wild, and then the pop in the arena…still getting goosebumps thinking about it…

Best part..I picked up Cole from his hotel first, and he walked out as agreed…hoodie, mask,…

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose shared her goals for 2025 in a recent appearance on the “Flickering Myth” podcast. She aims to continue growing in her career and remain a strong contender in AEW. Although specifics weren’t outlined, her aspirations include challenging for more championships, elevating the women’s division, and maintaining her status as a dominant force in AEW. She said,

“Getting that match with Timeless Toni Storm. I’d love for it to be a cinematic match because a girl has some ideas. But to do a cinematic match with Timeless Toni Storm. As far as wrestling would go, get back to Japan, purely selfish reasons, I love my time there, my family. They’re not actual family, but you know, the family that we create in all the girls at the Marvelous promotion. Getting more acting gigs, truly. Either some live action on screen time, voice acting, cartoons, video games. That’s kind of what I’m looking forward to and pursuing.”

Mercedes Mone recently reflected on her AEW TBS Title defense against Momo Watanabe at AEW Revolution 2025.

In her 16th AEW match, Mone defeated Watanabe and shared her thoughts in a detailed post on her Mone Mag. She praised Watanabe for her hard-hitting style and mentioned how she felt the pressure of racing against the clock while preparing for the match. Mone wrote,

“Let me tell you, there’s nothing quite like the rush of anticipation on pay-per-view day. I love to main event, but if I’m not at the top, I prefer to kick things off early on the card. The energy from the crowd is just unbeatable!

As the day unfolded, I found myself anxious. I was itching to get into the zone, but when I found out I was second on the card, I felt that familiar rush of adrenaline. Nothing worse than feeling like you’re racing against the clock! PPV days can be chaotic, and I wanted to make sure I had time to plan my match, get my makeup done, stretch out, and even see the trainers for some ankle tape—because, let’s face it, I always want to be at my best!

The West Coast clock seems to fly! I was still in the makeup chair just ten minutes before my match, which meant no time to stretch or check in with the trainers. My anxiety spiked as I dashed back to my locker room, snatched my glasses and jacket, and was told the first match had ended five minutes early. I thought, “Damn! No time to warm up; I just gotta go!”

It was a hard-hitting affair when I finally stepped into the ring with Momo. I felt every kick she threw at me. As the CEO of women’s wrestling, it was a surreal moment to take one of my own signature moves from her on the apron! Talk about a jolt! I genuinely wondered if that’s how others feel when they take my knees!

But let me tell you, nothing prepared me for that kick that landed right on my jaw and throat. I instantly grabbed my face, praying nothing was broken. Panic set in for a moment—I could barely speak or swallow—but I knew we were nearing the finish line.

In the end, I walked away, still holding my title as 4beltz Moné, and I couldn’t have asked for a better opponent than Momo. We both poured our hearts into that match, and it was an incredible experience. This is what it means to be part of this amazing journey in women’s wrestling.”

(h/t – Fightful)